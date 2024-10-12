Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,074.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $5,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 613,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

