Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.55. 843,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,549. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.25. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

