Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,923 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 1,502,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,589. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

