Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.73. 248,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $249.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

