BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

