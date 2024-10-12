Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $282.39 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,637. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

