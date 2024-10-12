Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 249.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

