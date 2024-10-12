Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,732,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 10,891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 514,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,555. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
