Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.17 and a beta of 1.74. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 42.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

