Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $493,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 346,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.19.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.
