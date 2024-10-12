Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 632,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,352,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

