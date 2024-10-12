Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.40.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

