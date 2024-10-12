Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

CNI opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 474,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 493,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 411,531 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.