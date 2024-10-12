Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

TSE:CP opened at C$112.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

