Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 1st

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.90.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.