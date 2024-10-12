CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 673,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CASBF remained flat at C$3.51 on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.
About CanSino Biologics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CanSino Biologics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a SEC Filing?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.