CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 673,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CASBF remained flat at C$3.51 on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

