Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Stock Position Increased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned about 6.30% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 501.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 143,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $6,207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

