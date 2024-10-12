Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

