Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.37 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 2,168,980 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.02) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Card Factory

Card Factory Stock Performance

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £321.54 million, a PE ratio of 770.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Card Factory news, insider Pamela Powell acquired 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.64 ($6,486.90). Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.