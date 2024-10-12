Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.35 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.35 billion and $151.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.63 or 0.03921302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

