CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.5 %

CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

