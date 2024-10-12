CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.5 %
CareCloud stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.
About CareCloud
