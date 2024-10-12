Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.28.

CVNA stock opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $194.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $10,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,465,814 shares in the company, valued at $348,468,834.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $10,599,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,465,814 shares in the company, valued at $348,468,834.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,547,980. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,749,366 shares of company stock worth $421,367,909. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 32.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

