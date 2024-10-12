Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Raised by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.9% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.90. The stock had a trading volume of 149,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,550. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $260.13 and a one year high of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.