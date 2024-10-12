Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

