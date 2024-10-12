Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,104 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.