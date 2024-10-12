Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $422.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.98. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $444.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

