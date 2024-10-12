Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

