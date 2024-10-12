Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $182.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

