Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 42.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. 5,353,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

