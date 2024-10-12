Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.