Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 224,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.