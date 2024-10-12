Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

