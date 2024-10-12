Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,482,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $123,681,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

