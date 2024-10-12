Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

