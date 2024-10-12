Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,857. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

