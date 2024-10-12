Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.