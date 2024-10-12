Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $26,358,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $7,271,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 2,390,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

