Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 471,077 shares during the period. Genesis Energy comprises 2.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 3.12% of Genesis Energy worth $51,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genesis Energy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 158,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,102. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -461.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on GEL

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 2,261 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.