Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 6.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $160,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. 3,012,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,188. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.