China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.30. 880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

China Auto Logistics Stock Performance

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

