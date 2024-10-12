China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Price Performance

Shares of CHCJY stock remained flat at $13.58 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

