China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
Shares of CHCJY stock remained flat at $13.58 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.
About China CITIC Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China CITIC Bank
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.