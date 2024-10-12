China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 339.3% in September

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,323,600 shares, a growth of 339.3% from the September 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.