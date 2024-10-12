China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 154.1% in September

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,400 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the September 15th total of 1,924,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About China Railway Group
