China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 154.1% in September

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,400 shares, a growth of 154.1% from the September 15th total of 1,924,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

