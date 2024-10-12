Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,354. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

