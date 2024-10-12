Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
