Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

