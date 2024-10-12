Chun R. Ding Buys 16,200 Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $209,304.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,644,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,091,526.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grail Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $14.49 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

