Chun R. Ding Buys 7,629 Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding bought 7,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $103,144.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,503,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,369,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grail Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

