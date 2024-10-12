Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

CHD opened at $101.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

