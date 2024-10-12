CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Short Interest Update

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIB Marine Bancshares stock remained flat at $21.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. CIB Marine Bancshares has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter.

About CIB Marine Bancshares

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

