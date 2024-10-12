Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

